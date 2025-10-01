AD
Michael McDonald, Jimmy Buffet appear on new Christmas album from Jake Shimabukuro

todayOctober 1, 2025

Cover of Jake Shimabukuro’s ‘Tis the Season/(JS Records)

The Doobie BrothersMichael McDonald and the late Jimmy Buffett are set to appear on the upcoming Christmas album from ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro.

The album, Tis the Season, drops Oct. 17. Buffet’s voice appears on Jake’s version of the classic Hawaiian Christmas song “Mele Kalikimaka.”

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for him,” Jake says of Buffett, who passed away in 2023. “He and (songwriter) Mac McAnally were like my big brothers. They took me under their wings and did so much for me.”

McDonald joins Jake on a cover of the holiday classic “Winter Wonderland,” with both McDonald and Jake playing ukulele on the tune.

“Everyone should know what a great ukulele player Michael is,” Jake says. “His chord knowledge and tone is incredible! And, what’s even more unbelievable is, his ukulele playing sounds like Michael McDonald! So epic!!”

The album also features a cover of John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” featuring cellist Yo-Yo Ma, as well as takes on holiday classics like Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “This Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” “O’ Holy Night” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

Tis the Season is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

