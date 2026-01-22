AD
Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy add fall dates to tour celebrating R.E.M.’s ‘Lifes Rich Pageant’

todayJanuary 22, 2026

cover of REM’s ‘Lifes Rich Pageant’/(Capitol Records)

Actor Michael Shannon and his musical partner Jason Narducy have added some fall U.S. dates to their tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of R.E.M.’s fourth studio album, Lifes Rich Pageant.

The duo has added three news shows to their schedule: Sept. 24 in Maquoketa, Iowa; Sept. 25 in Chicago; and Sept. 26 in Detroit.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday.

The first leg of the tour is set to kick off Feb. 11 in Denver and wrap March 16 in Bloomington, Indiana. The duo plan to play the album in full, along with select R.E.M. classics. They will also bring the trek to the U.K. starting Sept. 1.

Shannon and Narducy have been celebrating the music of R.E.M. for years now. They previously toured in celebration of the 40th anniversaries of R.E.M.’s Murmur and Fables of the Reconstruction.

Their 2025 Fables of the Reconstruction tour included an onstage reunion of all four members of R.E.M. — Michael Stipe, Mike Mills, Peter Buck and Bill Berry — during their stop in Athens, Georgia, birthplace of the band. Their upcoming tour hits Athens on Feb. 26 and 27.

Released in July 1986, Lifes Rich Pageant peaked at #21 on the Billboard album chart. It featured such songs as “Fall on Me,” “Begin the Begin” and a cover of “Superman,” which was sung by Mills.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

