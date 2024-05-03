AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Michelle Yeoh to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

todayMay 3, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Global action superstar and Everything Everywhere All at Once Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh will receive the highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, at the White House on Friday, May 3.

Yeoh was among 19 honorees, named by President Joe Biden, who “made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

Former talk show giant Phil Donahue was also among the honorees in the announcement, as were politicians including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Senator John Kerry, former Vice President Al Gore and entrepreneur-turned-former New York City mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

Others who will receive the honor this year include Ellen Ochoa, the first Hispanic woman in space, and Opal Lee, an educator and activist who helped make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%