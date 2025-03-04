AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Mick Fleetwood, Bob Weir & more donate signed items to LA fire relief

todayMarch 4, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Items signed by Mick Fleetwood and Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir are among the new additions to the Help on the Way benefit auction, which raises money for Los Angeles fire relief.

Fleetwood has contributed a Gibson Les Paul Studio Modern guitar, which he signed along with John Mayer, Zac Brown, Wynonna Judd and others, while Weir is offering up a signed photo and print.

Other available items include a Gibson ES-355 guitar signed by Duane Betts and Dead & Company‘s Jeff Chimenti, a Gibson SG Standard ‘61 Stop Bar guitar signed by Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, and a Breedlove Discovery S Concert CE Edge Burst guitar autographed by Dave Matthews.

Previously announced participants include Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes, Phil Lesh‘s son Grahame Lesh, The Police‘s Stewart Copeland and Metallica.

Help on the Way is being hosted by the platform Fandiem. For more info, visit Fandiem.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%