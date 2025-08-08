Mick Fleetwood marks two years since the devastating Maui wildfires

Mick Fleetwood attends the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mick Fleetwood is marking two years since the devastating wildfires that destroyed parts of Maui, Hawaii.

The Fleetwood Mac drummer and founder shared a picture on Instagram of the fire scorched sign from his restaurant, Fleetwood’s on Front Street, which was lost in the fires writing, “Two years ago today, the heart of Lahaina was devastated by fires…..Taking with it not just our beloved Fleetwood’s on Front Street, but so much of what made this town!!”

“We lost friends and neighbors, including two beloved members of Fleetwood’s on Front Street, Joel and Felimon, along with their families,” he adds. “We continue to mourn their lives, and all the lives lost. Their memory will live on.”

“What stands strong still is the spirit of Lahaina! And the resilience of this island,” he continues. “My thoughts and love continue to be with the people of Lahaina, as we honor the past and look forward.”

Fleetwood had been living on the island of Maui for almost 30 years when the 2023 fires destroyed his community and his restaurant. That September he took part in a star-studded #MauiStrong livestream that raised funds for Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund as well as the Recording Academy charity MusicCares.