Rev Rock Report

Mick Fleetwood teams with ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro for new album, ‘Blues Experience’

todayJuly 24, 2024

Forty Below Records

Mick Fleetwood has some new music to share.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has teamed with ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro for a new album, Blues Experience, dropping Oct. 18.  

As the title suggests, the record has the pair sharing their take on classic blues tracks, including “Rollin’ N Tumblin’,” which you can listen to now via digital outlets. 

Jake also penned one original song that appears on the album, “Kula Blues,” about the area in Maui where Mick lives. The album also includes their take on Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World,” Procol Harum’s “Whiter Shade of Pale” and the Christine McVie-penned Fleetwood Mac track “Songbird,” with Mick also adding a spoken word version of the song.

“I’ve always wanted to do a blues album, and when Mick and I started talking about working together, I thought who better to work with than Mick Fleetwood?” Jake shares. “Mick’s energy when he plays is so infectious. He’s such an intense musician. He pushes everyone around him, and it’s inspiring to see his facial expressions and watch his movement and the way he hits the drums.”

Mick adds of “Rollin’ N Tumblin’,” “Jake and I had a full let-it-all-go moment on this one!! Jake let his hair down. A blues standard being given a wake-up call!”

Blues Experience is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

