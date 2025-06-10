Mick Jagger & David Bowie’s ‘Dancing in the Street’ collab getting vinyl reissue

Parlophone Records

It was 40 years ago that Mick Jagger and David Bowie teamed up for their iconic collaboration on the Motown classic “Dancing in the Street.” To mark the occasion, the single is being reissued as a limited-edition white vinyl 12-inch, featuring all of the song’s mixes for the first time.

The announcement of the reissue comes 40 years to the day that the Live Aid benefit concert was announced. The two shows, which took place July 13, 1985, in London and Philadelphia, raised money for famine relief in Ethiopia.

The video for “Dancing in the Street,” which has now been upgraded to 4K high resolution from the original negative, debuted prior to Bowie’s set at London’s Wembley Stadium. The official track was released on Aug. 27, 1985, with proceeds also benefiting famine relief.

“We had such a laugh doing ‘Dancing in the Street’ with both the song recorded in the studio and the video done in one day. Remarkable how we pulled it off really,” Jagger shares. “The video is hilarious to watch now. We enjoyed camping it up and trying to impersonate each other’s moves, making it up as we went along. It was the only time David and myself collaborated on anything, which is a real shame.”

The new reissue is set to drop Aug. 29 and is available for preorder now. Thirty percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Band Aid Charitable Trust, which continues the work to end famine in Ethiopia.