Mick Jagger & Keith Richards earn new Grammy nod thanks to Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

todayNovember 30, 2023

David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are up for a second Grammy Award this year.

The band is already nominated for Best Rock Song for the Hackney Diamonds track “Angry,” but Billboard reports Mick and Keith have now been added to a nomination for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella, for the arrangement of their hit “Paint it Black,” which was part of the Netflix series Wednesday.

When the nominations were initially announced in early November, only Esin AydingozChris Bacon and Alana Da Fonseca were listed as arrangers for the song.

“Paint it Black,” a #1 song for The Stones in 1966, was used in the premiere episode of the Netflix series, with the title character Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, playing it on the cello.

It marks Jagger and Richards’ first nomination as arrangers. The Rolling Stones have been nominated for 12 Grammys, winning three. Including The Stones nods, Jagger has had 18 nominations, while Richards has had 16.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

