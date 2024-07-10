AD
Rev Rock Report

Mick Jagger launches new merch collection inspired by iconic 1972 photo

todayJuly 10, 2024

Mick Jagger has launched a new merch collection inspired by one of his iconic looks of the ’70s.

The Rolling Stones frontman just debuted the Palace Laundry collection, inspired by a “Palace Laundry” t-shirt he wore in a famous 1972 tour photo taken by music photographer Jim Marshall.

The collection includes a green and white replica of the t-shirt, that sells for $164, as well as a special Palace Laundry box set that includes the replica t-shirt and a limited edition Marshall autographed art print of the Jagger photo, housed in an embossed custom box. There are only 50 available box sets, which sell for over $1,300. 

The collection also includes a red satin Palace Laundry jacket with an “M” patch on the back, which is inspired by a jacket Jagger wore at an Yves Saint Laurent party at New York’s 21 Club in 1972, as well as a hat and keychain.

All items in the collection are available to order now and will ship August 12.

Mick and The Stones have only a handful of dates left on their Hackney Diamonds tour. They open a two-night stand at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on July 10. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

