Mick Jagger, Paul Simon Elvis Costello & more featured in upcoming ﻿’50 Years of SNL Music﻿’ doc

todayDecember 19, 2024

NBCUniversal

Interviews with artists including Paul SimonMick Jagger and Elvis Costello are featured in an upcoming documentary celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live.

The film, titled Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music, will premiere Jan. 27 on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. It’s codirected by The Roots‘ Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.

“Everyone knows the most famous SNL appearances, whether it’s Elvis Costello, Prince or the Beastie Boys, but they’re the tip of a huge iceberg,” Thompson says. “The process of going back through the incredible archival footage was like being in a time machine, DeLorean or other. I’m so happy I went on the trip and now get to share it with everyone.”

Other musicians interviewed include Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Jack White, Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom MorelloPaul SimonBillie Eilish, and Blondie‘s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

