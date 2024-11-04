Mick Jagger urges Americans to vote, reveals who some of his kids are supporting

Gary Miller/Getty Images

As a U.K. citizen, Sir Mick Jagger can’t vote in the U.S. presidential election, but he took to Instagram to urge Americans to go to the polls, alongside photos of himself posing with six of his eight, count ’em, eight kids.

“DON’T FORGET TO VOTE – JAGGER KIDS ARE VOTING FOR KAMALA,” Jagger’s post read. In one photo, Mick is posing with his four daughters — Karis, Jade, Elizabeth and Georgia — and in the other photo, he’s pictured with his sons James and Lucas.

Mick is also the father of sons Gabriel and Devereaux. Devereaux is only 7, though, so he can’t vote. It’s not known if Gabriel is also voting for Harris.

It’s not clear which of Jagger’s kids are actually U.S. citizens.

While on tour earlier this year, Jagger reminded fans, “[In] November, there’s a presidential election, so don’t forget to vote. Don’t take anything for granted!”