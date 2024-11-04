AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Mick Jagger urges Americans to vote, reveals who some of his kids are supporting

todayNovember 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Gary Miller/Getty Images

As a U.K. citizen, Sir Mick Jagger can’t vote in the U.S. presidential election, but he took to Instagram to urge Americans to go to the polls, alongside photos of himself posing with six of his eight, count ’em, eight kids.

“DON’T FORGET TO VOTE – JAGGER KIDS ARE VOTING FOR KAMALA,” Jagger’s post read. In one photo, Mick is posing with his four daughters — Karis, Jade, Elizabeth and Georgia — and in the other photo, he’s pictured with his sons James and Lucas.

Mick is also the father of sons Gabriel and Devereaux. Devereaux is only 7, though, so he can’t vote. It’s not known if Gabriel is also voting for Harris.

It’s not clear which of Jagger’s kids are actually U.S. citizens. 

While on tour earlier this year, Jagger reminded fans, “[In] November, there’s a presidential election, so don’t forget to vote. Don’t take anything for granted!”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%