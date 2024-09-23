Mick Jagger’s girlfriend doesn’t care what people think about their 44-year age gap

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Mick Jagger’s girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, doesn’t care what you think about their 44-year age difference.

“I don’t think about it,” the 37-year-old former ballerina told The Sunday Times. “Everyone’s going to have their opinion. If you think about others’ opinions, no matter where you are in life, you’re going to have a problem and you’re going to analyze it.”

Hamrick started dating the now-81-year-old Rolling Stones frontman in 2014, and they welcomed their son, Deveraux, in 2016.

“I put the blinders on,” she says, regarding opinions about her relationship. “Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business.”