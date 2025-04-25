AD
Rev Rock Report

Mick Jagger’s solo compilation coming to vinyl for the first time

todayApril 25, 2025

UMR/Polydor

While his main gig is frontman for The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger has also dabbled in a solo career, and now a compilation of his biggest solo tracks is coming to vinyl for the first time.

The Very Best of Mick Jagger was originally released digitally and on CD back in 2007, but the album is getting its first-ever vinyl release on May 1.

The two-LP set consists of 17 tracks, including such songs as “Dancing in the Street” with David Bowie, “Just Another Night” and “Lucky In Love.” There are also three tracks that up until now have never been released on vinyl: “Too Many Cooks,” which was produced by John Lennon, “Checking Up On Baby” and “Charmed Live.”

The Very Best of Mick Jagger is available for preorder now.

Jagger has released four solo albums throughout his career: 1985’s She’s The Boss, 1987’s Primitive Cool, 1993’s Wandering Spirit and 2001’s Goodness In The Doorway. “Dancing in the Street” is his only top-10 solo hit.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

