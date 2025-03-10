AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Mickey 17’ debuts at number one in slow box office weekend

todayMarch 10, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The Robert Pattinson sci-fi flick Mickey 17 took the number one spot at the box office this weekend – but it didn’t exactly turn a profit.

Variety reports the Warner Bros. film, director Bong Joon Ho’s follow-up to the Oscar-winning Parasite, had a budget of $118 million but brought in just $19.1 million in its debut weekend. 

It was a weak box office overall for new releases, with the drama Rule Breakers coming in ninth place with $1.6 million and the animated Night of the Zoopocalypse in tenth with just over $1 million. It was a good weekend for recent best picture winner Anora, though, which saw one of its biggest weekend grosses to date with $1.86 million for a seventh place finish.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Mickey 17 – $19.1 million
2. Captain America: Brave New World – $8.5 million
3. Last Breath – $4.2 million
4. The Monkey – $3.9 million
5. Paddington in Peru – $3.85 million
6. Dog Man – $3.5 million
7. Anora – $1.86 million
8. Mufasa: the Lion King – $1.7 million
9. Rule Breakers – $1.6 million
10. Night of the Zoopocalypse – $1.1 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%