Rev Rock Report

Mickey Hart says Dead & Company shows felt like ‘3 days of coming home’

todayAugust 6, 2025

Mickey Hart of Dead & Company and of the Grateful Dead performs onstage during the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead/Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mickey Hart has shared his thoughts about Dead & Company’s recent three-night stand at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, writing on Instagram that it felt like “3 days of coming home.”

The three shows took place Aug. 1, 2 and 3 and celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Grateful Dead.

“In those final moments of the weekend, it was truly profound. I saw 60,000 people sparking light, in love, entrained big time and coming our way,” Hart writes. “Different than applause after a song, it sounded more like an ahhhhhh. All the peace and love in proximity generated a collective energy that was shared by all. Very rare stuff indeed.”

Mentioning the band’s late members Jerry GarciaPhil Lesh and Ron “Pig Pen” McKernan, Hart writes that during the shows he saw them “hovering over the crowd smiling like Cheshire Cats.”

“In the final moments of the weekend standing right next to Bob [Weir] and feeling the raw emotion coming our way from our fans, I felt Bob’s heartbeat, along with mine, and the deep connection we have with all of you,” he shared, concluding the post with, “All the years combine. They melt into a dream.”

Grateful Dead was founded in the City By the Bay in 1965 by Garcia, Weir, Lesh, McKernan and Bill Kreutzmann, with Hart and lyricist Robert Hunter joining the group in 1967.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

