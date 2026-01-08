AD
Buck Country Music News

Midland rides in with the ‘Marlboro Man’

todayJanuary 8, 2026

Midland (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group)

Midland‘s keeping their cowboy aesthetic strong as they ride in with new music in 2026.

“Mountains in the background, hell of a view and we’ve got a brand new song to share with you,” the trio wrote on their socials. “‘Marlboro Man’ is available Jan 16th.”

The post quotes part of the song’s lyrics, as you can see in an earlier performance by Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson.

“Mountains in the background, hell of a view/ But all I see is me missin’ you/ Just cussin’ myself for who I am/ Alone again like that damn Marlboro man,” the three sing in a previous post.

The 2017 ACM new vocal group of the year hasn’t released a new album since 2024’s Barely Blue, though they dropped a handful of tracks in 2025, including May’s “Glass Half Empty.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

