Midland’s Mark Wystrach mentors ‘The Runarounds’

Midland’s Mark Wystrach (Disney/Randy Holmes)

If you’ve checked out Prime Video’s new show The Runarounds, you might have noticed a familiar face: Midland‘s Mark Wystrach.

The singer/songwriter, actor and model plays a music store owner who mentors the North Carolina band at the center of the show.

“I am grateful for the unforgettable experience to portray Catesby Shaw on The Runarounds alongside an incredible cast and crew,” Mark says. “Each and every member of the real band, The Runarounds, are serious musicians and fantastic actors. The rest of the cast is also amazing, as are the cities of Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach, NC.”

The show’s proven so popular that the band is playing their own Minivan Tour this fall.

Mark previously appeared in 2021’s Oscar-winning The Eyes of Tammy Faye and will be in bandmate Cameron Duddy‘s Cowboy, which is coming in 2026.

Meanwhile, Midland continues to make music and tour, releasing “Glass Half Empty” in May.