Buck Country Music News

Midnight brings Dolly Parton’s ‘Light of a Clear Blue Morning’ music video

todayJanuary 15, 2026

Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” (Butterfly Records)

Not only will Dolly Parton‘s new version of her hit “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” arrive Thursday night, it will be accompanied by a new music video

She teased the clip on Instagram, along with a short message announcing it will be released Thursday at 11 p.m. CT. 

“I first wrote this song back in 1976 when I needed a little hope,” she recalls. “And this time around I’ve invited some very special women, some real shining lights to help me bring that hope to life again, and I can’t wait for you to hear what we’ve created together.”

Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire join her on the track, along with David Foster on piano and The Christ Church Choir on background vocals. 

Proceeds from the song go to cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

