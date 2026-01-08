Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs to open for Chris Stapleton

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs at The GRAMMY Museum on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and his band The Dirty Knobs have booked an opening spot on Chris Stapleton’s upcoming All-American Road Show tour.

The tour kicks off May 25 in Nashville, with Campbell and The Dirty Knobs set to open the Oct. 2 show in Bristow, Virginia.

A ticket presale for all shows on the tour begins Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

This isn’t the first time Campbell and The Dirty Knobs have toured with Stapleton. They previously opened shows on his 2025 tour.

The artists have also collaborated together several times in the past. Stapleton appears on the song “Don’t Wait Up” on The Dirty Knobs’ 2024 album, Vagabonds, Virgins and Misfits. He also appeared on the song “Pistol’ Packin’ Mama” on their 2020 release, Wreckless Abandon, and he co-wrote another song on the album.

Campbell also appeared on Stapleton’s 2020 album, Starting Over, and co-wrote two songs on the album.