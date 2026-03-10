AD
Rev Rock Report

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs announce summer tour

todayMarch 10, 2026

Mike Campbell of Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs joins Backberry Smoke onstage at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on August 09, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)

Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs are hitting the road this summer.

The Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist and his band have announced a 10-date tour that will kick off July 7 in Minneapolis. The tour will hit such cities as Chicago, Nashville and Pittsburgh before wrapping July 24 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

An artist presale for tickets begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to the new summer tour, Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs have one other show on their 2026 schedule. They will be a special guest at the Oct. 2 stop of Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show in Bristow, Virginia.

The band released their most recent album, Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits, in May 2024.

A complete list of dates can be found at TheDirtyKnobs.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

