AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Mike Flanagan to direct new film adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘The Mist’

todayFebruary 10, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Stephen King and Mike Flanagan attends the premiere of ‘The Life of Chuck’ during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 6, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario. (Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)

Mike Flanagan is taking on The Mist.

The filmmaker is set to write and direct a new film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1980 novella, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Warner Bros. Pictures will develop the project that Flanagan will produce through Red Room alongside Tyler Thompson. Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Chris Stone will also produce, while Alexandra Magistro is set to executive produce for Red Room.

The Mist, of course, tells the story of a small town in Maine that is taken over by a mysterious, thick fog. Creatures emerge from the fog and attack the community, causing a group of survivors to take cover in the town’s local grocery store.

The novella was originally part of King’s Skeleton Crew short story collection. It was previously adapted into a 2007 film, as well as a 2017 TV series.

Flanagan has previously directed other film adaptations of King’s works, including Gerald’s Game, Life of Chuck and Doctor Sleep, which is a sequel to The Shining. He is also attached to a new miniseries adaptation of King’s novel Carrie for Prime Video.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%