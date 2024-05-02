AD
Rev Rock Report

Mike McCready approves of Duff McKagan’s “River of Deceit” cover

todayMay 2, 2024

Blood Meridian

Mike McCready approves of Duff McKagan‘s cover of the Mad Season song “River of Deceit.”

In a Facebook post, the Pearl Jam guitarist writes, “The amazing Duff McKagan covered ‘River of Deceit’ by Mad Season and it’s beautiful.”

“Thanks Duff!” he adds.

McCready was a member of Mad Season alongside late Alice in Chains front man Layne Staley. The group, which also featured Screaming Trees drummer Barrett Martin and late bassist John Baker Saunders, released just one album, 1995’s Above, which featured “River of Deceit.”

As previously reported, McKagan’s “River of Deceit” cover is included on his upcoming live solo album, Tenderness: Live in Los Angeles, due out May 31.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

