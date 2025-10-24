AD
Mike McCready, Bryan Adams added to the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

todayOctober 24, 2025

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready and Bryan Adams are the latest artists added to the upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

They join a previously announced list of performers and presenters that include Heart’s Nancy Wilson, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, Fleetwood Mac‘s Mick Fleetwood, Nathaniel Rateliff, Alice in ChainsJerry Cantrell, Elton John, Beck, Iggy Pop, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea, David Letterman, Tedeschi Trucks Band and more.

While the Rock Hall hasn’t revealed who McCready and Adams will honor during the festivities, both have connections to members of the 2025 class.

McCready and Pearl Jam are part of the same Seattle scene that produced inductee Soundgarden. McCready was also a member of the supergroup Temple of the Dog alongside Soundgarden members Chris Cornell and Matt Cameron.

Meanwhile, Adams co-wrote the song “When the Night Comes” with Jim Vallance and Diane Warren, which became a hit for inductee Joe Cocker.

This year’s other inductees include Bad Company, The White Stripes, Salt-N-Pepa, Cyndi LauperChubby Checker and Outkast. In addition, Warren Zevon is being inducted in the Musical Influence category, while producer Thom Bell, pianist/organist Nicky Hopkins and bassist Carole Kaye will be inducted for Musical Excellence.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. ABC will also air a highlights special on Jan. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

