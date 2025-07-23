AD
Miley Cyrus’ ‘Billions Club Live’ concert is now on Spotify

todayJuly 23, 2025

Kevin Mazur/Getty for Spotify

Miley Cyrus took the stage at an intimate Paris club for a Spotify-sponsored concert in June, and now it’s live on the streaming platform for you to listen to — and watch.

Billions Club Live with Miley Cyrus: A Concert Film is a celebration of Miley’s hits that have passed 1 billion streams, as well as a promotion for her current album, Something Beautiful. In addition to behind-the-scenes moments, it features performances of songs like “Flowers,” “Wrecking Ball,” “We Can’t Stop,” “The Climb” and “End of the World.”

Miley says during the show, “So many of the songs I’ve written through brokenness, and now that I feel so whole and complete … it’s created this very beautiful mosaic that I can honor and admire.” 

She said reaching the billion-stream milestone is fun “because it was unexpected,” adding that her fans are “the fire that makes it burn.”

Miley’s Billions Club concert was only the second that Spotify has ever done: the first featured The Weeknd.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

