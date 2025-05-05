AD
Miley Cyrus debuts new song ‘More to Lose’ at pre-Met Gala event

todayMay 5, 2025

After posting a version of it on Instagram, Miley Cyrus gave her new song “More to Lose” its live debut Saturday night in New York City.

The occasion was a private event for the fashion brand Moncler, described as “a celebration of creativity, fashion, and music” that took place “ahead of the Met Gala,” scheduled for Monday. Miley posted footage of herself performing the song on Instagram with a note saying that it’s “coming soon.”

Fan-shot video of the performance shows Miley telling the crowd, “I have a lot people that I’ve known and loved for a very long time in this room. Even a couple of exes.” It’s not clear to whom she was referring. 

“More to Lose” is from Miley’s upcoming album, Something Beautiful, due out May 30. So far, she’s released the songs “Prelude,” “End of the World” and the title track from the project.

Written by: ABC News

