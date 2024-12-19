AD
Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Justin Timberlake to be featured in new doc ‘Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music’

todayDecember 19, 2024

NBC Universal

Interviews with artists including Miley CyrusDua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Justin Timberlake are featured in an upcoming documentary celebrating the musical performances of Saturday Night Live.

The film, titled Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music, will premiere Jan. 27 on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. It’s codirected by The Roots‘ Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.

Other musicians interviewed include Olivia RodrigoMick Jagger, Kacey Musgraves, Jack White, Bad Bunny and Dave GrohlSNL cast members past and present will also be featured, including Jimmy Fallon, Bill Hader, Eddie Murphy, Andy Samberg, Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph, Bowen Yang and Jane Curtin.

“Everyone knows the most famous SNL appearances, whether it’s Elvis CostelloPrince or the Beastie Boys, but they’re the tip of a huge iceberg,” Questlove says in a statement. “The process of going back through the incredible archival footage was like being in a time machine, DeLorean or other. I’m so happy I went on the trip and now get to share it with everyone.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

