Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran nominated for Hollywood Music in Media Awards

todayNovember 6, 2025

F1: The Movie soundtrack cover art, featuring ‘Drive’ by Ed Sheeran (Atlantic Records)

Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran and Sara Bareilles are among the nominees for the 2025 Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

Miley and Ed are both nominated in the feature film category, Ed for his song “Drive” from F1 and Miley for “Dream as One” from Avatar: Fire and Ash

Ed also scored a nod with Shakira in the animated feature film category, for the track “Zoo” from Zootopia 2. They’re competing against HUNTR/X — the voices of EJAE, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna — from KPop Demon Hunters, nominated for their smash hit “Golden.” HUNTR/X is also nominated in the onscreen performance category.

Other nominees include Sara and Diane Warren in the documentary film category. Sara is nominated for “Salt then Sour then Sweet” from Come See Me in the Good Light, while Diane is nominated for “Dear Me,” her song with Kesha from Diane Warren: Relentless.

Diane and Kesha are among the performers set for the HMMAs ceremony, taking place Nov. 19 at The Avalon in Hollywood, California.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

