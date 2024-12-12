Miley Cyrus gives thanks for award show nominations: ‘It’s an honor’

Gotham/GC Images

She’s already won a Hollywood Music In Media Award for it, and been nominated for a Golden Globe for it, but now Miley Cyrus has received a Critics Choice Awards nomination for “Beautiful That Way,” the song she co-wrote for the Pamela Anderson movie The Last Showgirl.

Taking to Instagram, Miley wrote, “It’s an honor to be nominated for Best Original Song alongside my friends and collaborators Andrew Wyatt and Lykke Li at the Golden Globes & Critics Choice Awards.” “Pamela is graciously sharing her moment with us. I am continuing to root for her, it’s so fun to watch her shine,” Miley continues. “Thank you [to director] Gia Coppola for inviting me to be a part of your gem The Last Showgirl.”

The Last Showgirl features Anderson as Shelly, a Vegas showgirl who has to figure out her next move when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run. The film, which officially opens on Dec. 13, also stars Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd.