Mike FM Music News

Miley Cyrus is ready to ‘start all over again’ next year

todayDecember 24, 2024

Miley Cyrus had a pretty great year. She won the first two Grammys of her career for her hit “Flowers,” was named the youngest-ever Disney Legend and received multiple award nominations — including a Golden Globe nod — for “Beautiful That Way,” a song she co-wrote for the movie The Last Showgirl. But Miley is ready for a fresh start in 2025.

On Instagram, she wrote, “HAPPY HOLIDAYS & NEW YEAR! It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again. This is one of my favorite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me.”

“In everything I do I like to go ALL the way. Give it ALL I’ve got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on and start anew,” she continued. “At times it can be a heartbreaking process but I’ve always known the pieces to come back together and create something beautiful.”

She concluded “Thank you to everyone who has been [a part] of making this year so special. Sincerely, Miley.”

The star has already revealed that she’s got a “visual album” planned for 2025. She says it was inspired by Pink Floyd — The Wall, the trippy, 1982 part live-action, part-animated film based on the classic album of the same name.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

