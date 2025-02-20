AD
Mike FM Music News

Miley Cyrus leading odds for next year’s Super Bowl halftime show

todayFebruary 20, 2025

Theo Wargo/NBC via Getty Images

The 2025 Super Bowl is only a few weeks old, but people are already thinking about next year’s big game — specifically, they’re thinking about who’s going to do the halftime show.

According to Sportsbook Review, Miley Cyrus is the betting favorite to headline next year’s show, with odds at FanDuel Canada — the only place the bet is available — at +500. Chappell Roan is next, at +600, followed by reunited British rockers Oasis and Sabrina Carpenter. The odds get progressively longer from there, with Dua Lipa at +1,000, Billie Eilish at +1,100, and No Doubt and Post Malone both at +1,400.

The way the current odds stand, the performer who is least likely to headline the Super Bowl halftime is Robbie Williams, the British singer who’s a massive superstar in the U.K., but nearly unknown in the U.S.

Whoever will be taking the stage, they’ll be doing it Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

