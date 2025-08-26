Miley Cyrus recruits Fleetwood Mac members for song she wrote for dad

Billie Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus perform at the Glastonbury Festival, June, 2019 (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus‘ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, celebrated his birthday on Monday, and she gave him a very special gift.

Billy Ray wrote on Instagram, “For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called Secrets and got my favorite musicians Fleetwood Mac to play on it! I love you Mile.”

You can hear a snippet of the song on Billy Ray’s post. Miley sings, “Secrets, I want to keep your secrets/ Like sunlight in the shadows/ Like footsteps in the grass/ I won’t ever break my promise/ Like a songbird in the silence/ Like stones against the glass.”

According to People, former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and drummer Mick Fleetwood are credited on the track.

While appearing on Monica Lewinsky‘s podcast in June, Miley spoke about the song, which she said was part of a new album she’s working on. She said she wanted her father to share family secrets with her, “even though I didn’t really want to know.”

“I wanted to be the one he felt safe enough to tell me the things that were damning and damaging to the family,” she added. “I wanted him to think that as a middle child, I’m old enough that I could take some of that. And I always wanted my family to feel like I was the safe place — that I had the white flag when they came to talk to me.”