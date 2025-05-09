Miley Cyrus releases emotional track, ‘More to Lose’

Columbia Records

Miley Cyrus is out with an emotional new song “More to Lose,” off her upcoming album Something Beautiful.

“On a song like ‘More to Lose’ I try to keep a singular take,” Miley explains on Instagram. “Add my harmonies or ad libs at the end, but it’s really a song that’s more of a story and I never want that to be interrupted or overthought or chasing perfection.”

“I never wanted ‘More to Lose’ to feel perfect,” she adds. “I wanted it to sound meaningful and emotional.”

She also released an accompanying music video for the track, shot in black-and-white and featuring a glamorous Miley singing the heartbreaking lyrics.

Something Beautiful, described as a conceptual visual album, comes out May 30. The album has a companion musical film of the same name, which will premiere June 6 at the Tribeca Festival.