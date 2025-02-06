AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter & more featured on ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’

todayFebruary 6, 2025

NBC Universal

If you’ve lost track of specials celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, it’s understandable. First there was the one focusing on the show’s music, which aired on NBC. Then a star-studded concert was announced that will stream on Peacock in February. Now there are details on the third one.

SNL50: The Anniversary Special will feature appearances by a number of musicians who’ve appeared on the show over the years, including Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter, and rock legends Paul McCartney and Paul Simon.

In addition, the special will feature Kim Kardashian, Quinta Brunson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Woody Harrelson, Martin Short, Pedro Pascal, Robert De Niro, John Mulaney, Scarlett Johansson and more.

That special airs Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

As previously reported, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert will stream live from Radio City Music Hall Feb. 14 and feature Lady Gaga, Backstreet Boys, Miley, Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Bonnie Raitt, The B-52’s, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder and many more.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

