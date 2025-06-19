Miley Cyrus says dad Billy Ray Cyrus smoked pot on ‘Hannah Montana’ set

Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus appeared on her mom Tish Cyrus-Purcell and sister Brandi Cyrus’ Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast and exposed her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, for smoking pot while shooting Hannah Montana.

During a Q&A session, Tish asked, “What’s a core memory from the Hannah Montana days that still makes you laugh?”

“Dad smoking pot and everyone blaming me for it,” Miley replied. “It’s hilarious. He wasn’t sharing because mom wasn’t toking yet.”

Tish, who divorced Billy in 2022, says she remembers getting reports of Billy smoking pot but refused to believe it at the time.

“I was saying, ‘Absolutely not, he would never do that,’” she says.

Miley starred on the Disney Channel show along with her dad from 2006 to 2011.