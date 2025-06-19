AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Miley Cyrus says dad Billy Ray Cyrus smoked pot on ‘Hannah Montana’ set

todayJune 19, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus appeared on her mom Tish Cyrus-Purcell and sister Brandi Cyrus’ Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast and exposed her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, for smoking pot while shooting Hannah Montana.

During a Q&A session, Tish asked, “What’s a core memory from the Hannah Montana days that still makes you laugh?”

“Dad smoking pot and everyone blaming me for it,” Miley replied. “It’s hilarious. He wasn’t sharing because mom wasn’t toking yet.”

Tish, who divorced Billy in 2022, says she remembers getting reports of Billy smoking pot but refused to believe it at the time.

“I was saying, ‘Absolutely not, he would never do that,’” she says.

Miley starred on the Disney Channel show along with her dad from 2006 to 2011.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%