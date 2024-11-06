Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez up for Hollywood Music in Media Awards

HMMA Awards

Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Celine Dion and Elton John are among the nominees for the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

Miley is being recognized for “Beautiful That Way,” a song she wrote and performed for the film The Last Showgirl, while Selena is nominated for “Mi Camino,” the song she performs in the film Emilia Pérez.

In fact, Emilia Pérez leads the pack with five HMMA nominations overall.

Elton and Celine are both up for music documentary/special program for their films Elton John: Never Too Late and I Am: Celine Dion, while the former is nominated for his song “Never Too Late” from the documentary.

The HMMAs recognize musical achievements in the movies in multiple categories, including documentaries, features, songs, on-screen performances and more.