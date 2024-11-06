AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez up for Hollywood Music in Media Awards

todayNovember 6, 2024

Background
share close
AD
HMMA Awards

Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Celine Dion and Elton John are among the nominees for the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

Miley is being recognized for “Beautiful That Way,” a song she wrote and performed for the film The Last Showgirl, while Selena is nominated for “Mi Camino,” the song she performs in the film Emilia Pérez.

In fact, Emilia Pérez leads the pack with five HMMA nominations overall.

Elton and Celine are both up for music documentary/special program for their films Elton John: Never Too Late and I Am: Celine Dion, while the former is nominated for his song “Never Too Late” from the documentary.

The HMMAs recognize musical achievements in the movies in multiple categories, including documentaries, features, songs, on-screen performances and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%