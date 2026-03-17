Miley Cyrus sings as Hannah Montana in 20th anniversary special official trailer

Miley Cyrus appears as Hannah Montana in this key art for ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.’ (Disney)

Get the limo out front, because the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary official trailer has arrived.

Disney+ and Hulu have shared the official trailer for the anniversary special, which is set to debut on March 24 — 20 years to the day that the original series premiered on the Disney Channel in 2006.

The trailer starts with Miley Cyrus pulling up to a Disney soundstage wearing her signature blonde Hannah Montana wig.

“Good to be home,” she says as the show’s iconic theme song, “The Best of Both Worlds,” begins to play.

We see clips of Cyrus on stage performing as Hannah, visiting recreations of the sitcom’s sets and being interviewed by Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper.

“What Disney boy did you have the biggest crush on at the time?” Cooper asks, to which Cyrus responds, “Get the tea kettle.”

The trailer also includes a snippet of Cyrus performing “The Climb” while in costume as Hannah. During the emotional song, we see Cyrus interact with her mom and dad, Tish Cyrus-Purcell and Billy Ray Cyrus.

“I love being Hannah. I love being Miley Cyrus. You really taught me how to be who I am,” Cyrus tells her mom. Later, we see her hug her father on the set of the Stewart family’s living room.

“Love you,” she tells him, before he responds, “Best of both worlds.”

“Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Cyrus said in a press release back in February.

“The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of.”