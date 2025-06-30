AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Something Beautiful’ film coming to Disney+ and Hulu

todayJune 30, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy Disney+

If you didn’t get a chance to attend a theatrical screening of Miley Cyrus‘ visual companion to her album Something Beautiful, you’ll have another chance in July.

The film, which Miley co-directed, will begin streaming on Disney+ and Hulu July 16. It premiered June 6 at New York’s Tribeca Festival and then played in theaters for one night only on July 12. 

Something Beautiful contains 13 visuals for each of the 13 songs on the album. They all run together, without any narrative; each one depicts Miley in a different situation, looking gorgeous and wearing a different piece of fabulous couture. 

Miley has already released the visuals for a number of the songs, including “Prelude,” “End of the World,” “Something Beautiful,” “Easy Lover” and “More to Lose.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%