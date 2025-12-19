AD
Miley Cyrus to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Awards

todayDecember 19, 2025

Miley Cyrus appears on ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (Disney/Randy Holmes)

Miley Cyrus is Golden Globe-nominated for “We Dream As One,” the song she co-wrote for Avatar: Fire and Ash, and now she’ll be honored at one of the main stops on the awards season circuit: the Palm Springs International Film Awards. 

Miley will receive the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award at the ceremony, which takes place Jan 3. It’s part of the annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, which runs from Jan. 2 through Jan. 12.

The festival’s chairman, Nachhattar Singh Chandi, said in a statement, “Miley Cyrus is a force in everything she does. Her song ‘Dream as One’ from Avatar: Fire and Ash is already a triumph, resonating with audiences around the globe.”

Miley will be in good company. Other stars who’ll be receiving honors at the event include Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Adam Sandler, Amanda Seyfried, Jacob Elordi and Paul Mescal.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

