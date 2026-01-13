Miley Cyrus to sing with Dolly Parton on new version of her 1977 hit

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform on NBC’s ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,’ December, 2022 (Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images)

On Friday you can hear Miley Cyrus singing with a close, personal friend of hers: her godmother, Dolly Parton.

Miley is just one of several female artists who’ll be joining Dolly on a new rendition of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s 1977 hit “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” along with country icon and actress Reba McEntire, country superstar Lainey Wilson, and hip-hop icon and actress Queen Latifah.

Dolly announced the collab on her socials, adding that all the proceeds from the song and its video will go to pediatric cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Dolly has already rerecorded the song twice, in 1992 for the soundtrack of her movie Straight Talk and again in 2003 for her album For God and Country.

Miley and Dolly have performed and recorded together multiple times over the years. Most recently, Miley joined the country icon, who she calls “Aunt Dolly,” on a new version of “Wrecking Ball,” which appeared on Dolly’s 2023 album, Rockstar.