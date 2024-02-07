Miley Cyrus, Tracy Chapman, Billie Eilish and more get boost from Grammy Awards

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Several veteran artists, as well as current chart-toppers, profited from the so-called “Grammy Bump” following the awards show telecast on February 4.

According to Luminate, the company that collects music sales, streams and airplay data for Billboard, both “Flowers” and “What Was I Made For?” — Grammy-winning hits for Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish, respectively — experienced an increase in streams. “Flowers” streams went up by 98% between February 4 and 5, while “What Was I Made For” had a 50% increase.

Tracy Chapman‘s “Fast Car,” which Chapman performed as a duet with Luke Combs on the telecast, saw a streaming increase of 205% after the Grammy Awards. Streams of Chapman’s entire catalog increased by 268%. Meanwhile, streams of Luke’s hit version of “Fast Car” went up 46%.

The legendary Joni Mitchell saw streams of her catalog increase by 133% following her touching performance of “Both Sides Now” on the telecast.

The indie-rock supergroup boygenius, who won three Grammys, got a 106% boost in their catalog streams, while streams of their winning song, “Not Strong Enough,” increased 102%.

The bumps’ effect on these artists’ chart performances will be reflected on Billboard’s next batch of chart updates.