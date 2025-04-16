AD
Miley Cyrus’ ‘visual album’ to premiere at NYC’s Tribeca Festival

todayApril 16, 2025

Glen Luchford/Columbia Records

Miley Cyrus is releasing her new album, Something Beautiful, on May 30, but the film she’s made to accompany the project will have its world premiere in June in New York City.

The film, also called Something Beautiful, was co-directed and written by Miley and is described as a “one-of-a-kind pop opera featuring 13 original new songs.” It’ll make its debut on June 6 at New York’s Beacon Theatre as part of this year’s Tribeca Festival. After the screening, Miley will be on hand for an exclusive conversation about the project.

Miley’s not the only music star who’ll attend the Tribeca Festival. Billy Idol and Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder will both perform following the debut of documentaries in which they appear, while members of Metallica and Depeche Mode will also sit for post-premiere conversations in connection with documentaries about them.

Plus, the Tribeca Festival will officially kick off June 4 with a screening of a documentary about Billy Joel, and he’s set to attend. This year’s program also includes documentaries about Culture Club and Counting Crows.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

