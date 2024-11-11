Miley, Justin, Barbra & more: Grammy nominations you might have missed

Courtesy The Recording Academy

When the Grammy nominations were announced on Nov. 8, the big headlines were who received the most nods: Beyoncé leads with 11, making her the most-nominated artist in history. Post Malone and Billie Eilish got seven, while Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter each got six. But farther down the list, you’ll find some other nominations your favorite stars picked up in categories you may not be aware of.

For example, John Legend is nominated for Best Children’s Music Album for his release My Favorite Dream. Norah Jones is up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for her project Visions.

Both Alicia Keys and Ingrid Michaelson are nominated for Best Musical Theater album for the Broadway shows they wrote the music for: Hell’s Kitchen and The Notebook, respectively.

Miley Cyrus is up for Best Country Duo/Group performance for “II MOST WANTED,” the duet she and Beyoncé recorded for Bey’s album Cowboy Carter.

In the category of Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording, Barbra Streisand is nominated for her reading of her hefty autobiography, My Name Is Barbra. And in the category of Best Song Written for Visual Media, “Love Will Survive,” which Barbra recorded for the film The Tattooist of Auschwitz, is nominated.

Also in that category, “Better Place,” the song Justin Timberlake co-wrote for the movie Trolls Band Together and then recorded with his *NSYNC bandmates, is nominated.

In the category of Best Music Video, Taylor is nominated for her clip for “Fortnight,” which she directed. In the category of Best Music Film, the Netflix documentary The Greatest Night in Pop, about the making of “We Are the World,” is one of the nominees.

The Grammys will be handed out Feb. 2 and air live from LA on CBS and Paramount+.