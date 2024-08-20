Millie Bobby Brown adapting her novel ‘Nineteen Steps’ for Netflix

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly developing a feature adaptation of her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, for Netflix, sources tell Deadline.

Brown will reportedly produce and star in the feature, which The Theory of Everything‘s Anthony McCarten will direct.

The New York Times bestseller, co-written by Brown and Kathleen McGurl, is set in WW2 era London and based on the experiences of Brown’s grandmother.

Over the course of the book, Nellie Morris navigates life during wartime, while embracing a romance with an American airman named Ray. Despite living through the Bethnal Green Tube disaster — one of the worst civilian disasters in the U.K. during the war, killing 173 people as they sought shelter during an air raid — Nellie finds love and happiness against all odds.

Brown gained acclaim for her role as Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things, which returns for its fifth and final season in 2025. She recently starred in the fantasy feature Damsel, which also aired on the streaming service.