Milwaukee’s Summerfest lineup includes Hozier, Benson Boone, Jason Mraz and many more

Disney/Randy Holmes

Milwaukee Summerfest has unveiled its full 2025 lineup, including headliners Hozier, Benson Boone, Meghan Thee Stallion, The Lumineers, Def Leppard and The Killers.

Also on the bill are Gigi Perez, Jason Mraz, The Fray, Alex Warren, Natasha Bedingfield, James Taylor, Richard Marx, Chicago, Lindsey Stirling and dozens more.

Summerfest 2025 takes place over June 19-21, June 26-28 and July 3-5. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Summerfest.com.