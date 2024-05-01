AD
Entertainment News

“Miracles happen”: Robert Downey Jr. on Jeremy Renner’s recovery from snowplow accident

todayMay 1, 2024

By now, fans know how Jeremy Renner bounced back from a 2023 snowplow accident that nearly killed him. However, a new Vanity Fair piece on Chris Hemsworth gives a peek at what Renner’s friends — his Marvel movie co-stars — were thinking.

Back in September 2023, the Avengers reassembled for Chris Evans‘ wedding to actress Alba Baptista, and Renner — then just eight months out from his nearly fatal accident on New Year’s Day — was there.

Hemsworth recalled the last time he’d seen Renner prior to that: “He sent us all a sort of a doped out, hospital, beat-up image and said, ‘All good, guys.’ And then I didn’t hear from him for a while as he was in the thick of it.”

At the wedding, however, Hemsworth said, “There was an astounding sense of gratitude from him around just being alive.”

Robert Downey Jr. explained of their superhero troupe, “If there’s one characteristic we’d all agree is paramount, it’s resilience.”

He adds, “To see Renner embody that literally, and in the context of what was basically a Portuguese American wedding, was mind-blowing. Fully recovered and ready to celebrate. So, yes — miracles happen.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

