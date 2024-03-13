AD
Buck Country Music News

Miranda + Enrique drop "Space in My Heart" music video

March 13, 2024

Courtesy of Sony Music Latin

Miranda Lambert and Enrique Iglesias have released the music video for their duet, “Space in My Heart.”

The visualizer features Miranda dressed in a flowing beige dress and Enrique in a simple gray hoodie. The chemistry shared by the singers takes center stage as they deliver the romantic ode with eyes and hands interlocked in the latter half of the video.

“You don’t love me yet, but I know you will/ If you only felt half of what I feel/ If you ever go, I will never change/ There’s a space in my heart/ And it’s just your shape,” Miranda and Enrique sing in the chorus. 

“Texas meets Spain!” Miranda said in a collaborative Instagram post shared by both artists.

“Space in My Heart” is the first song Miranda has released in 2024. Before that, she teamed up with Leon Bridges on “If You Were Mine,” which dropped in 2023. Her latest full-length album is 2022’s Palomino

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

