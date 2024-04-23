AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Miranda inks new record deal + announces new song

todayApril 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Todd Owyoung/NBC

Miranda Lambert is set to drop a new song, “Wranglers,” on May 3.

The track will be Miranda’s first release under her newly announced joint label contract with Republic Records and Big Loud. 

“‘Wranglers’ is a tale of a woman taking her power back,” Miranda says of her forthcoming track. “I think we can all identify with the character in this song, because we have all had a time in our life that we needed to find a way to find our strength and also get a little revenge on someone that did us wrong or hurt us.”

Of her new record deal, the country superstar shares, “Music is and always will be the thing that drives me, but having a new home has given me a hunger I didn’t realize I still had inside me. This song feels like it could be on the same record as ‘Gunpowder & Lead’; it has that same fury. I can’t wait to get out there with this new label and this new music… [REPUBLIC Founder and Chairman] Monte Lipman and his team fire me up!”

“Miranda Lambert’s legacy as both a consummate storyteller and legendary performer speaks for itself,” adds Monte. “Her new music is spectacular and we are thrilled and honored to welcome her to Republic Records in partnership with Big Loud.”

Miranda’s latest full-length studio album is 2022’s Palomino

The Texas native is currently on tour. Her next stop is Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, on Saturday, April 27. For Miranda’s full tour schedule, head to her website.

You can presave “Wranglers” now to hear it as soon as it arrives.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%