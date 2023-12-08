AD
Buck Country Music News

Miranda Lambert gets startled by bees while filming

todayDecember 8, 2023

ABC/Larry McCormack

Sometimes it’s hard to film the perfect video for social media content, just ask Miranda Lambert.

The “White Liar” hitmaker recently shared a blooper video of her filming a video for her home goods line, Wanda June Home.

She’s out on a front porch on a swing, about to drink a sip of whiskey, when bees pay her a surprise visit. “Oh my God, there’s a whole bunch of bees, babe,” Miranda anxiously tells her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who’s behind the camera.

Miranda swiftly exits the swing in fear and remarks in jest, “This content thing sucks! Turn it off.” 

As Brendan continues filming the whole process, Miranda asks while laughing, “Are you still videoing? They’re everyone. They want the whiskey.”

You can watch the full Instagram Reel now on Miranda’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

