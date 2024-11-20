AD
Buck Country Music News

Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton + more to perform George Strait tribute at CMAs

todayNovember 20, 2024

Courtesy of Country Music Association

Country Music’s Biggest Night is about to get bigger.

It’s been announced that Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Parker McCollum and Jamey Johnson will perform a tribute to George Strait onstage.

Their performance will happen after George receives his 2024 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Past CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include Dolly PartonWillie NelsonAlan JacksonLoretta LynnCharley PrideJohnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson.

The 58th annual CMA Awards, hosted by Lainey, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

