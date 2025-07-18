AD
Buck Country Music News

Miranda Lambert & Parker McCollum ‘Band Together’ to help Texas

todayJuly 18, 2025

Essential Broadcast Media

Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum are partnering to put on Band Together Texas to help their home state in the aftermath of the July 4 flooding. 

The star-studded benefit concert will take place Sunday, Aug. 17, at Moody Center in Austin. 

“One of the things I love about both our artist community and our community in Texas is that we show up for one another, especially in times of such great need like folks in my home state are facing after the flood,” Miranda says. 

Fellow Texans Cody Johnson, Kelly Clarkson, Ronnie Dunn, Lyle Lovett, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall will perform, with other big names like Matthew McConaughey and Dennis Quaid also on board.

“The flooding in the Hill Country of Texas is truly heartbreaking,” Parker adds. “This place and these people are my community. There is a long road ahead rebuilding and even though so many families are facing the unimaginable, we’re Texas strong.”

You can register for presale access now at BandTogetherTexas.com, with ticket sales beginning on Wednesday.

Money raised will be distributed through The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and Central Texas Community Foundation. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

